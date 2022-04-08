Gemma Finnigan inquest: 'Opportunities missed to monitor killer'
- Published
A coroner has said there were a "number of missed opportunities" to properly monitor a man who stabbed and strangled his partner thinking she was possessed.
Daniel Johnson, 41, who has paranoid schizophrenia, killed Gemma Finnigan at their South Tyneside home in 2013.
Johnson is serving a life sentence after admitting manslaughter.
Gateshead and South Tyneside coroner Terence Carney said Ms Finnigan, 24, was not given the support she needed and was not aware of the risk.
The couple, who had lived together in Boldon Colliery for five years, met when Johnson was on day release from an open prison after being convicted for his part in a murder when he was 15.
Ms Finnigan's family have previously said they did not know about Johnson's violent past.
Ms Finnigan was found dead at their flat in Church View on 13 September 2013.
Closing the inquest, sitting in South Shields, the coroner said there "wasn't enough focus on Gemma and her relationship with Johnson by the authorities".
The inquest heard Johnson had not been regularly tested for drugs like he should have been, which the coroner said "was another missed opportunity".
He said "there should have been greater challenge from those speaking to him, but things were taken at face value".
A probation officer, who had supervised Johnson for 11 years and was described as having a deep understanding of him, said he was "crafty and manipulative".
'Blamed themselves'
But the inquest heard other colleagues who replaced that officer did not have that background knowledge and understanding.
The coroner said some had blamed themselves for the failures in the management of Johnson.
Mr Carney said he would share his observations with the chief executive of the Probation Service.
He ruled Gemma Finnigan was unlawfully killed and "opportunities to recognise, address and arrest the deterioration in her assailant's mental and health had been missed."
In November 2014, Johnson was given a life sentence after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
When he was sentenced Johnson was told he would have to serve at least 20 years before being considered for parole.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.