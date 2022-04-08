Man admits murdering friend in Newcastle with kitchen knife
A man has admitted murdering a friend who he stabbed to death with a kitchen knife.
Paul Wilkinson, a 47-year-old father of two, was attacked by Dean Johnson as his killer stayed over at his flat in Church Walk House in Walker, Newcastle, on 4 December.
He was found the next day with multiple injuries by emergency crews.
Johnson, 52, of no fixed abode, will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court in June after admitting the murder.
Mr Wilkinson's family said he would "go out of his way to help anyone".
Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr, from Northumbria Police, said: "This has been an incredibly upsetting time for Paul's family, but a guilty plea will thankfully spare them from any further distress caused by the case going to trial.
"While no sentence or result will ever bring Paul back, hopefully Johnson's acknowledgment of his actions and the serious harm and devastation they caused, will serve as the first step towards the closure that the Wilkinson family deserve."
