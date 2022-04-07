North Shields pair guilty of attempted murder in torture case
- Published
A duo who tortured a man have been found guilty of attempted murder.
Jon Hamblin and Jessica Whinham stabbed and attacked their 35-year-old victim as he slept on a sofa before playing a song he disliked and telling him "it was 'the last song you'll ever hear".
The pair from North Shields denied attempted murder but were found guilty by jurors at Newcastle Crown Court.
They will be sentenced at a date yet to be confirmed. Northumbria Police said it was a "monstrous attack".
'Inhuman'
A force spokesman said the victim considered the pair his friends and was asleep on the sofa at Whinham's home on Stanley Street West in the early hours of 11 September.
He suddenly woke to find himself on the floor in a pool of blood with Hamblin, 42, standing over him, the spokesman said.
The man found he had suffered a deep stab wound, with Whinham, 20, then putting on the music she knew he disliked.
They eventually allowed him to leave after further attacks, and the victim went down Stanley Street knocking on doors to ask for help before a couple came to his aid.
Acting Det Ch Insp Jill Hall said: "Hamblin and Whinham's treatment of their victim was inhuman - it was a monstrous attack against a man who believed he was safe and secure in the company of friends."
