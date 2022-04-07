Labour suspends Newcastle's Joyce McCarty over Islamic plot claim
A city councillor who claimed a "Muslim plot" ousted her leader has been suspended by the Labour party.
Joyce McCarty made the claim in a text message following the deselection of Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes ahead of the May elections.
Mr Forbes lost his Arthur's Hill seat to activist Abdul Samad by 13 votes to four in what he called an "ambush".
Ms McCarty has been approached for comment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
She was the council's deputy leader for 10 years and is a long-time friend and ally of Mr Forbes, who announced he will leave city politics in May.
Despite her suspension from the party, Ms McCarty is still on the ballot as a Labour candidate in her Wingrove ward for the Newcastle City Council elections on 5 May because her nomination forms were submitted before it was imposed.
Ms McCarty wrote in the text seen by the LDRS and first reported by JOE that she had heard there was a "specific Muslim plot" organised by councillors in the West End of Newcastle to remove the leader and get more black, Asian, and minority ethnic candidates selected.
She is currently the local authority's cabinet member for inclusive economy, taking responsibility for issues including support for refugees and asylum seekers through Newcastle's status as a City of Sanctuary.
She has been a councillor since 1994 and was Labour's deputy leader in the city from 2007 to 2021.
Nick Kemp, who was elected as Labour's new leader in Newcastle, has also been approached for a comment.
