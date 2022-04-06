Gemma Finnigan inquest hears GP considered killer not a risk
- Published
A man who killed his partner because he thought she was possessed by the devil had been assessed by his GP as being no risk to others, an inquest heard.
Daniel Johnson, who has paranoid schizophrenia, killed Gemma Finnigan at their home in South Tyneside in 2013.
Johnson, 41, is serving a life sentence after admitting manslaughter.
Dr Edward Thorniley-Walker told the inquest he had not been told Johnson should have had regular tests to ensure he was not taking illegal drugs.
Dr Thorniley-Walker said he and three other doctors had seen Johnson at his surgery in 2010.
The Boldon GP said Johnson had "significant depression" and was prescribed antidepressants.
An appointment was made for him with the primary mental health team but Johnson did not attend.
Dr Thorniley-Walker said there was no indication Johnson was "any risk to others".
Three years later the body of Johnson's partner Ms Finnigan, 24, who had been stabbed and strangled, was found at the couple's flat in Church View, Boldon Colliery.
Johnson had been released from an earlier prison sentence he had served after being convicted for his part in a man's murder when he was 15 years old.
He was on a "life licence", which required him to have regular blood tests to monitor whether he was using illegal drugs.
However, Dr Thorniley-Walker said he had received no communication about this from the probation service.
Malcolm Clark, who was Johnson's probation officer between 2000 and 2010, told the inquest he attended a meeting with Ms Finnigan, her mother Jennifer and Johnson.
'Second chance'
Mr Clark said Johnson disclosed the full details of his earlier conviction and the fact he was "jointly responsible" with another man for the murder, and demonstrated how he had hit the man with "considerable force" with a crow bar as another man stabbed the victim.
Mr Clark said he remembered Jennifer Finnigan telling him "everybody deserves a second chance".
Mrs Finnigan had earlier told the inquest she was not given full details about Johnson's past.
In November 2014, Johnson was given a life sentence after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
When he was sentenced Johnson was told he would have to serve at least 20 years before being considered for parole.
The inquest, being heard by Gateshead And South Tyneside Coroners Court sitting in South Shields, is listed to continue for eight days.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.