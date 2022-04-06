Gateshead's tree surgeons are 'too old to go up trees'
Urgent solutions are being sought to a council's ageing workforce after warnings that its tree surgeons are "too old to go up trees".
A report for Gateshead Council showed 29% (1,494) of its employees are aged 55 to 64.
Only 12% (614) of workers are aged 25 to 34 and the authority is now advertising apprenticeships to try to recruit more young people.
A mere 5% (242) of the authority's staff are aged between 16 and 24 .
The report to the overview and scrutiny committee illustrated a shortage of younger workers the departments of environment and fleet, property and assets, and integrated social care.
Blaydon councillor Steve Ronchetti told the committee: "If you look at the tree surgeons, they are too old to go up trees now and consequently the council has to bring in contractors to do the tree work, just when they are at their most expensive.
"The other thing is, looking at the age profile you're going to see over the next 10 years a massive pressure on the pension scheme."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed the current situation presented "challenges for the council in relation to succession planning to ensure that services have staff with the right skills and experience to deliver an effective service".
The environment and fleet department has introduced an arborist apprenticeship.
Dunston and Teams councillor Dot Burnett told the committee: "We have got to identify what the issues are around recruiting people and if it's because of pay or conditions we have got to look at it.
"If we are going to look at the age profile, we need to have a look at the whole situation as far as employment is concerned."
Four social worker apprentices have been created and recruitment is ongoing for three adult social care employees.
An urban driver apprenticeship is being offered to 12 employees in the highways and waste services department.
Officers are also looking at five-year plans to ensure adequate numbers of apprentices for the construction arm of the council.
