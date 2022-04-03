Ukrainian family's sponsored County Durham home remains empty over visa delays
A man who drove to Poland to pick up 11 Ukrainian refugees his family was preparing to rehome has hit out at visa delays after returning without them.
Paul Aitchison and his partner Helene Kell spent two weeks helping refugees with paperwork needed for the government's home sponsorship scheme.
A farmhouse in New Brancepeth, County Durham, is ready for them to live in.
The government said it had "simplified" forms and continued to "speed up" visa processing across its two schemes.
Mr Aitchison said the family, who had been staying in a shelter in Poland, are now staying in a hotel in the Netherlands while they await a decision on their fate, after the couple had to travel back without them.
They had submitted their paperwork on 21 March. Mr Aitchison says he was initially told the process would take 72 hours.
"Over the last two weeks, from first meeting the family we were going to bring back, there was a glimmer of hope and you saw it in their faces, they thought they were safe now - and as these couple of weeks has gone on that has slowly diminished," he said.
"This particular situation it breaks them and you can see that."
The extended family of five women and six children are aged between four and 41-years-old, and from areas that have been targeted by the Russian military.
Their husbands and fathers have been unable to leave Ukraine.
Mr Aitchison - who has paired 70 Ukrainians with families in the UK - is being supported by his MP, Labour's Mary Foy, who blasted the the homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme as "an utter shambles".
"This family has gone above and beyond to help, to help a family in need, and yet there are barriers in the way the whole time."
A government spokesperson said it was "moving as quickly as possible" to ensure that those fleeing Ukraine can find safety in the UK through the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine.
It said 25,500 visas had been issued in the last three weeks and advised that applicants should not try to reach the UK until they have received a permission to travel letter.
