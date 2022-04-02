Man charged in Wallsend park rape investigation
- Published
A man has been charged with rape after a woman in her 60s was attacked at a popular beauty spot.
The victim was found in a distressed state at Pit Heap in the Rising Sun Country Park, near Wallsend, on Monday at 16:10 BST.
Alan Anthony Rothwell, 34, of no fixed abode, is due before Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday.
He is also charged with other sexual offences as well as robbery and kidnap, Northumbria Police said.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.
Officers have been deployed in the area, which is popular with dog walkers and joggers.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.