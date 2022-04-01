Man arrested in Wallsend park rape investigation
A man has been arrested after a woman aged in her 60s was raped in a park, police said.
The victim was found in a distressed state by a passer-by at Pit Heap in the Rising Sun Country Park, near Wallsend, at 16:10 BST on Monday.
Detectives said a 34-year-old man had been arrested on Friday on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.
Officers have been deployed around the park, which is popular with dog walkers and joggers, to reassure the public.
The victim has been praised by police for her "bravery and cooperation" with the investigation and is being supported by specially-trained officers.
Det Ch Insp Shelley Hudson said: "Our teams have been working tirelessly since Monday, reviewing CCTV and carrying out a range of inquiries.
"We can confirm we have now made an arrest, but this does not mean our investigation has ended and we are still interested in hearing from anyone who thinks they may have information which could assist us.
"We would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and cooperation. We will continue to have an increased police presence in the area and if you have any concerns please speak to an officer."
