Newcastle evening parking: Consultation on scrapping scheme launched
- Published
A move to scrap free evening parking in Newcastle city centre has taken a step forward with a public consultation on the scheme belatedly launched.
It was confirmed last year that a long-standing offer of free parking in popular council-run multi-storeys after 17:00 was set to end in early 2022.
Residents now have fewer than two weeks to have their say on the move, with the consultation closing on 13 April.
Hourly parking rates across the city are also set to rise from next month.
Proposals have been published to increase fees by 10p an hour in almost 50 locations, and all-day tariffs by £1 where they exist.
Those uplifts, which could be applied in April, are expected to generate an extra £360,000 in annual income.
Newcastle City Council says the changes will help "manage demand for parking, alleviate congestion and keep traffic moving", as well as help cut pollution levels.
Since the launch of the Alive After Five scheme in 2010, parking at seven sites has been free after 17:00 to boost evening trade.
But the council says retail hours and shopper habits have changed since the start of the Covid pandemic.
Weekday rates on Sundays
The proposed changes would mean car parks at Eldon Square, Eldon Garden, Dean Street, Oxford Street and Grainger Town would keep charging until 22:00, as would all on-street parking bays and surface car parks within the core city centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The Quayside and Manors multi-storeys, both also part of Alive After Five, would instead be free after 18:00.
The cut-off time would also remain at 18:00 for fees at the Claremont Road car park near the Royal Victoria Infirmary.
A £3 all-day rate on Sundays would also be axed in the city centre, with drivers having to pay the standard weekday rates instead.
A council spokesperson added: "Income from parking charges is used to help continue the provision of parking services across the city, with any surplus revenue being used to support other essential council services.
"Proposals for the introduction of evening and Sunday charges in council-run car parks is subject to an ongoing statutory consultation prior to a final decision being made. This consultation is due to end in mid-April and a final decision will be agreed once any objections have been given full consideration."
