Spring snow: Yellow ice warning issued for North East England
- Published
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for much of the North East.
The Met Office warning is due to come into force at 20:00 BST on Wednesday and will run until 10:00 on Thursday.
There will probably be icy patches on untreated roads and paths with higher elevation roads will be "affected by snowfall", the Met Office said.
Motorists are being urged to take care. The cold snap comes days after the region basked in warm sun and highs of 20C (68F).
The weather warning will cover Northumberland, County Durham, Tyneside, Darlington and Teesside.
The wintry weather is expected to last until the weekend when slightly warmer temperatures will come in from the west, bringing unsettled conditions.
