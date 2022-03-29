Wallsend Rising Sun Country Park rapist sought by police
- Published
A woman has been raped in a North Tyneside park, police said.
Officers were called to the Rising Sun Country Park, near Wallsend, by a member of the public who had found the 63-year-old in a distressed state at about 16:10 BST on Monday.
She said she had been approached by a man, forced to the ground, and raped.
Northumbria Police said inquiries were ongoing and there was an increased police presence in the area.
Det Ch Insp Shelley Hudson said: "We understand this may cause concern within the community and public safety is absolutely paramount.
"We do have an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and for people to come forward with information or concerns as the investigation continues.
"The victim is being fully supported and extensive inquiries are under way."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.