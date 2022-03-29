Jack Woodley attack: Youth gang planned attack, court hears
A youth gang planned to attack someone before an 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed, a court has heard.
Jack Woodley, 18, was punched, kicked, and stamped on by up to 10 youths before suffering a fatal knife wound to his back in Houghton-le-Spring in October 2021.
A girl told Newcastle Crown Court she heard members of the gang at Houghton Feast funfair saying they were "going to hit people".
Ten boys aged 14 to 18 deny murder.
'Wants to go home'
Mr Woodley, from Sunderland, was at the fair with friends when he was confronted by a 15-year-old boy who was with a larger group.
A girl with Mr Woodley told jurors the boy claimed Mr Woodley had said he was "going to punch one of our heads in", but she said he "never said anything like that".
She said the boy gave assurances it would be a "one-on-one fight" and the others wouldn't join in, but Mr Woodley refused.
A male friend of Mr Woodley's told the boy he did not want to fight and "just wants to go home", to which the boy said that was fine and Mr Woodley should be left alone.
The court heard another boy shook Mr Woodley's hand, although others were "getting in his face" shouting at him to fight.
As Mr Woodley and his friends left the feast, they were followed by the larger group, the court hears.
The girl said she saw the boy who had been speaking to them ask for and get a knuckle duster from someone else in the group, although she could not be sure if he used it when he later attacked Mr Woodley.
As Mr Woodley neared the Britannia Inn, a 16-year-old boy ran up behind him and punched him in the back of the head, with others youths joining in, she said.
During the melee, a 15-year-old boy stabbed Mr Woodley in the back with a large "Rambo-style knife", cutting into his lung.
Mr Woodley collapsed moments after and died 26 hours later in hospital.
A girl told jurors she had heard the gang discussing attacking someone at the feast.
She said: "They were just walking round saying they were going to hit people."
'You're killing him'
The girl said as the group followed Jack, she saw four boys in balaclavas and heard two of them "come together" and say "shall we just do it?".
"It's like they've all planned it," the girl said.
She said one boy grabbed Mr Woodley in a headlock and as he tried to defend himself "that's when they all got him" with punches, kicks and stamps.
She said she tried to pull one of the attackers away and said "you're killing him".
A 15-year-old boy admits manslaughter by stabbing Mr Woodley, but denies murder.
The other nine defendants, none of whom can be identified, also deny manslaughter.
The trial continues.
