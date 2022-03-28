Jack Woodley attack: Single stab caused 18-year-old's death
The death of a teenager who was attacked by a group of youths was caused by a single knife wound to his back, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.
Jack Woodley, 18, suffered extensive bruising across his body and spinal fractures after being repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on.
Jurors heard Mr Woodley died 26 hours after being attacked by up to 10 youths in Houghton-le-Spring in October 2021.
Ten boys aged 14 to 18 deny charges of murder and manslaughter.
'Rambo-style' knife
Mr Woodley, from Sunderland, was attacked shortly after 21:20 GMT on 16 October last year by a group who prosecutors said were "looking for any excuse to attack" someone having gone out to the Houghton Feats funfair to find "serious trouble".
Some of the group had earlier challenged Mr Woodley to a fight but he had refused.
He was then followed into Houghton town centre where he was attacked from behind and set upon.
As he was on the ground being kicked and punched by several youths, a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife before fleeing.
Mr Woodley managed to stagger away but collapsed a short time later outside the Britannia Inn.
Forensic pathologist Dr Louise Mulcahy said Mr Woodley suffered a 7cm (2.8in)-deep knife wound that passed between his ribs and into his lung.
She said the blood loss caused him to suffer a cardiac arrest leading to brain damage and, despite interventions by paramedics at the scene and doctors at hospital, he died at about 23:20 on 17 October.
Dr Mulcahy said there was a second stab wound to his hip as well as dozens of bruises, both internal and external, and grazes across his body, some of which would have been "indicative" of defence wounds when he held his arms around his head.
She also said some of the bruises were consistent with being marks left by footwear, while Mr Woodley had no injuries to his knuckles.
She said the fatal knife wound would have required a "mild" degree of force so long as the tip was sharp, while fractures to his spinal vertebrae would have needed "moderate to severe" force.
'Get chopper out'
A 15-year-old boy has admitted manslaughter by stabbing Mr Woodley but denies murder.
Nicholas Lumley QC, representing the boy, asked Dr Mulcahy if the 25.4cm (10in)-long blade would have been obstructed from making a deeper wound than 7cm, to which she replied "no".
He also asked if the 4cm (1.6in)-wide wound was the same width as the blade, which she said it was, and if the knife had gone straight in and out, which she also confirmed.
He asked if Mr Woodley may have been unaware he had been stabbed in the back, to which Dr Mulcahy replied: "Potentially yes".
Jurors were previously shown CCTV footage from the pub of the boy running into the melee armed with what looked like a knife after shouts of "get the chopper out", then leaving the scene as other youths continued to attack Mr Woodley.
The court heard the knife was found by police in a wooded area next to Houghton Cricket Club.
Prosecutor Mark McKone said the blade had been cleaned but forensic scientists found blood in the sheath which was "one billion times" more likely to belong to Mr Woodley than anyone else.
He also said DNA found on the sheath matched that of the 15-year-old boy.
The other nine defendants cannot be identified due to their age.
The trial continues.
