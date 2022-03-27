In pictures: Newcastle's Fenwick celebrates 140 years

Fenwick
Fenwick has eight stores around the country as well as its flagship shop in Newcastle

A city centre's iconic department store is celebrating 140 years of trading.

John James Fenwick, known as JJ, opened his first store at 5 Northumberland Street in Newcastle on 23 March 1882.

Now the company has eight department stores around the country as well as its flagship store in the centre of Newcastle.

The shop has become well-known for its annual Christmas window display. Here are a selection of pictures from the company's archive.

Fenwick
JJ Fenwick was born in Richmond, North Yorkshire, in 1846
Fenwick
JJ Fenwick opened his first clothing store at 5 Northumberland Street in Newcastle on 23 March 1882
Fenwick
Fenwick took over 37 and 39 Northumberland Street over the following three years, with the store's balcony a good vantage point for his family to watch a passing circus from
Fenwick
After expanding his Newcastle store, JJ Fenwick opened a store on London's trendy Bond Street in 1891
Fenwick
Fenwick is said to be the first establishment in the UK to advertise on public transport
Fenwick
Shoppers could take a break in Fenwick's opulent tearoom...
Fenwick
... and enjoy entertainment from Fenwick's tearoom band
Fenwick
As well as the Bond Street shop and several others in London, Fenwick also has department stores in York, Canterbury, Colchester and Tunbridge Wells
Fenwick
Newcastle United's 1955 FA Cup-winning team paraded past Fenwick
Fenwick
Fenwick held its first animated Christmas display in 1971 featuring the characters of Camberwick Green
Fenwick
The annual display has become a hugely popular event with recent characters including Paddington and Shaun The Sheep
Fenwick
Fenwick started with clothes but went on to numerous other enterprises including a popular delicatessen, pictured here in 1971
Fenwick
The Queen visited the Bracknell store in recent years, one of several older department stores Fenwick bought and rebranded

