Newcastle's Hippy Green could be paved over
- Published
Newcastle's famous Hippy Green could be paved over as part of a £50m redesign of the city centre, new images reveal.
Designs for a transformation of Old Eldon Square show how all grass could be removed and replaced by new paving, seats, fountains and planters.
The city council said the square's four grass sections were too restrictive, and the amount of green space in the surrounding area would increase.
City residents will be asked for their views on the plans.
The proposals form part of a wider regeneration, which includes plans to pedestrianise Blackett Street and Grey Street.
Labour-controlled Newcastle City Council said it wanted to "sensitively integrate" its war memorial into a "world-class public space to celebrate the life and culture of the city".
The 1800s square was originally the gardens of a three-sided Georgian terrace, most of which was demolished in the 1970s to make way for the Eldon Square shopping centre. It later became known as a popular gathering point for young people and, in more recent years, has been used to host the Screen on the Green film showings.
"The grass on Old Eldon Square significantly restricts the use of this area, particularly in the winter months and when the weather is wet," a council spokesperson said.
"The aim is for flexibility, so this space can host more civic and cultural events. At present, large areas have to be covered, for example on Remembrance Sunday, which harms the grass below."
A redesign of both Old Eldon Square and Blackett Street was part of a successful council bid to the government's Levelling Up Fund last year, which will also cover a renovation of the Grainger Market, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, plans to pedestrianise Blackett Street are set to be subjected to a public inquiry after objections from bus companies about closing the busy route, as well as concerns over how elderly and disabled people will access the heart of the city centre.
