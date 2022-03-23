Sharon Swinhoe: 'Sugar daddy' murderer died with Covid in prison
- Published
A woman serving a life sentence for killing her boyfriend and dumping his body in a freezer died with Covid-19 after refusing to shield in prison.
Sharon Swinhoe was found guilty in 2013 of murdering grandfather Peter McMahon, 68, who the prosecution said she treated as a "sugar daddy".
His body was found in a flat in Newcastle with multiple injuries, including gouged eyes.
Swinhoe died, aged 52, at New Hall prison near Wakefield, Yorkshire.
She had asthma and a chronic lung disease which put her at a high risk of developing complications from Covid.
After initially agreeing to shield, she then refused from August 2020, according to a report into her death by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.
On 7 February last year Swinhoe felt unwell and tested positive for Covid, by 15 February her condition had deteriorated.
An ambulance was called but the killer refused to go to hospital, the report said.
She was assessed as having the capacity to make that decision.
By the morning of 23 February, Swinhoe appeared to be recovering and spoke to prison staff but soon afterwards was found confused and showing signs of having had a stroke.
She was taken to hospital but died later that day.
'Sinister and controlling'
The ombudsman's report noted that it appeared she contracted Covid in prison.
The clinical reviewer concluded that the clinical care the prisoner received at New Hall "was good and equivalent to that which she could have expected to receive in the community".
Staff had followed the national guidance on managing the risks and tried to persuade her to shield, the report said, and gave her advice to minimise the risks.
It found no non-clinical concerns and made no recommendations.
Swinhoe and accomplice Joseph Collins, who was handed a minimum term of 20 years, had both denied murdering Mr McMahon.
But they were found guilty, and also convicted of perverting the course of justice.
Mr Justice Globe described Swinhoe as a "sinister and controlling" woman who used her "charm" to manipulate men.
He said the duo had targeted Mr McMahon "for financial gain, preying on his generosity and then plundering his bank accounts after his death".
The former civil servant was last seen alive on 18 October 2012 when he took a taxi to the home of Swinhoe, with whom he had been having a relationship.
His body was found six weeks later in December in the chest freezer in Collins's flat.