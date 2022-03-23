Consett publican fined for Covid lockdown breaches
- Published
A pub owner has been fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.
Durham County Council took legal action against Anthony Nicholson, owner of Finnians in Consett, for failing to keep customers safe on two separate occasions in June 2021.
He was fined £3,000, but appealed against it.
However, Peterlee Magistrates' Court found Mr Nicholson had flouted the rules and ordered him to pay £3,700.
Coronavirus rules at the time required indoor hospitality customers to order food and drink from their seats.
On 20 June 2021, the council said it received information showing members of the public being served at the bar with no social distancing measures in place and no screens or barriers in place to protect staff.
The 52-year-old publican was issued with a fixed penalty notice requiring him to pay £1,000.
However, on 24 June of that year one of the council's community protection officers saw customers sitting at the bar, failing to observe social-distancing rules, the court heard.
A second fine of £2,000 was given to the publican and he appealed against both notices.
'Protect the public'
The case was heard at Peterlee Magistrates' Court and Mr Nicholson, who did not attend the hearing, was found to have committed the breaches.
He was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge and costs of £510 totalling £3,700.
Owen Cleugh, the council's public protection manager, said: "Covid restrictions were in place at the time of these offences to protect the public and reduce the spread of the virus.
"Any breaches, which put the safety of workers and residents at risk, were taken seriously.
"Court proceedings are always a last resort.
"In this particular case, we provided the owner with advice on how to comply with the restrictions - unfortunately those recommendations weren't implemented."