Victorian Metro bridge replacement to raise clearance
A Tyne and Wear Metro bridge that serves one of the region's busiest commuter routes is to be replaced.
Tanners Bank bridge, between North Shields and Tynemouth, dates from 1863 and carries about 170 services a day.
Work will start in July and mean a two-week closure of the line, with replacement buses in operation.
Its £3m replacement will raise the road clearance by 1.5m (4ft 11in), allowing buses and commercial vehicles easier access to Fish Quay.
Nexus, which owns and manages the Metro, said the work "dovetails nicely" with North Tyneside Council's plans for the regeneration of the Fish Quay area.
Cathy Massarella, from Nexus, added: "This is a big engineering challenge, and when the work takes place in July it will be the fourth Metro bridge that we have completely removed and replaced it in this way since 2010 as part of our modernisation programme.
"The new bridge deck will be lifted into place using a specialist heavy duty lifting rig during a major line closure in July."
