Historic England releases aerial photo archive of North East and Cumbria

Historic England
In October 1927 when this picture was taken, Newcastle United were reigning First Division champions, their fourth and last league title

An online archive showing aerial photographs of North East and Cumbria history has gone live.

Historic England said its new Aerial Photography Explorer provides a "fascinating insight" into the changes the region has gone through.

Images include Newcastle United's St James' Park in 1927, Lake District forts and the construction of the Tees Newport Bridge in the 1930s.

The archive features 400,000 pictures covering almost 30% of England.

The MV Andulo was built by Bartram and Sons in Sunderland and this picture was probably taken to record its completion in May 1949
The Tees Newport bridge was the first vertical-lift bridge in England when it opened in 1934, just a few months after this image was taken
An RAF reconnaissance aircraft view of Seaham harbour in 1941
Historic England said Souter Lighthouse near South Shields was the first electric-powered lighthouse in the world when it opened in 1871
An RAF aircraft, probably a Spitfire, took this photograph in 1949 while flying low over the coast at Saltburn
Chew Green in Northumberland includes the overlapping remains of two temporary Roman camps, two fortlets and a fort
West Hills multivallate hillfort, near Rothbury, would have had extensive views across the Coquet Valley in Northumberland
Hardknott Roman fort in the Lake District' was built in the early 2nd Century and was used for 80 years. It is considered one of the best-preserved Roman forts in England
Ewe Close in Cumbria features the remains of a Roman fort which have been overlaid by subsequent settlements
Motte hill in Maryport was an old hill fort that had a gun emplacement installed during World War Two

