Newcastle train derailment causes rush-hour disruption
A train carriage derailment has caused disruption to rush-hour commuters.
TransPennine Express said the carriage came off its tracks at the Heaton depot in Newcastle in the early hours resulting in some lines being blocked.
They have now reopened and services, including those to Edinburgh and Liverpool, have resumed.
However, travellers are being urged to try and travel later in the day to avoid delays. No-one was injured during the incident.
Several trains due to leave London King's Cross were cancelled, with trains to Aberdeen and Edinburgh all starting from Newcastle.
A spokesperson for TransPennine Express: "There will be major disruption to our services following a derailment during a routine depot move by one of our trains at Newcastle depot.
"Thankfully, no-one was injured. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.
"Customers planning on travelling on affected routes are asked to avoid travel this morning and instead, travel this afternoon."