Tyne Bridge: Council chiefs say repairs in doubt in time for centenary
- Published
The dilapidated and rusting Tyne Bridge may not be restored in time for its 100th birthday, council chiefs said.
Newcastle and Gateshead councils said it will cost £41m to revamp the Grade II*-listed landmark as well as the Central Motorway.
They are hoping the Department of Transport will contribute £35m.
However, a meeting of Newcastle Council's cabinet heard the "huge" project could take years and may not be completed by the centenary in 2028.
The meeting heard the bridge had not yet been inspected properly and unforeseen problems could be uncovered, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The structure has not undergone any major maintenance work for two decades and is in need of structural repairs and a repaint.
The councils have put in a bid for funding but have been waiting for government approval for more than two years, the meeting heard.
Council chiefs said previously they hoped renovation work would begin in 2024, while repairs to the Central Motorway are expected to start in 2023 and be finished in 2026.
But at the meeting Liberal Democrat opposition leader Nick Cott asked for reassurance that the maintenance would be done in time for the 100th anniversary.
However, Ged Bell, Labour's cabinet member for transport, said: "I don't think it is right to pre-determine before we have even inspected the bridge.
"I am hoping that we can get the process under way and start thorough investigations to find out exactly how the money is going to be spent.
"Then there can be a more detailed timeline laid down.
"We would all wish to have this finished, a shining example of an iconic bridge that has been copied across the world, ready for its birthday."
The cabinet granted approval for the local authority to appoint contractors to identify how much the project would cost and carry out the work once funding had been confirmed.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.