Jack Woodley death: Pubgoers tried to save life, court told
- Published
Revellers tried to save a stabbed teenager's life after seeing him attacked by a gang of youths, a court has heard.
Jack Woodley, 18, died a day after being repeatedly punched, kicked, stamped upon and then stabbed in Houghton-le-Spring on 16 October.
Newcastle Crown Court heard from two women who ran to his aid after he collapsed in an alleyway outside the Britannia Inn.
Ten boys aged 14 to 18 deny murder.
The court has previously heard how Mr Woodley was chased and set upon by a group "looking for any excuse to attack" someone after the Houghton Feast.
Witnesses said he was followed down The Broadway, then punched from behind and stamped on and kicked as he tried to shelter between two utilities cabinets near the pub.
The court heard the pub was busy with between 40 and 70 people watching a band when some became aware of the disturbance outside at about 21:30 BST.
One man said he saw "what I can only describe as a herd of lions" attacking Mr Woodley, adding: "He had no chance to fight back as there were too many of them."
Another man, who was waiting at a nearby bus stop, said he saw a group of youths attack Mr Woodley with many other young people watching, some of whom were shouting "stop it".
A woman having a cigarette outside the pub said she saw boys "literally coming from everywhere" hitting and punching Mr Woodley in a "free for all", with one doing a jump kick into his face.
She said she was screaming at them to stop but they did not, and she feared she would be attacked if she tried to intervene.
The woman said Mr Woodley looked "absolutely scared," adding: "I've never seen anyone look so petrified in my life."
Asked by prosecutor Mark McKone QC if she saw Mr Woodley use violence, the woman replied: "No, he was literally just trying his best to get away."
She said Mr Woodley was pursued down an alleyway, then returned a short while later where his legs gave way.
The woman said she tried to pick him up but his legs buckled again, adding that she thought he was "exhausted" from the attack and chase.
'Help on its way'
She said as he fell another youth tried to throw a punch at him but her body was over Mr Woodley's and she shouted again for them to leave him alone.
Her friend from the pub joined her and lifted Mr Woodley's coat to see if he had been injured, discovering the back of his shirt soaked in blood and a knife wound in the area of his kidneys.
The women pushed their hands against the wound to put pressure on it, the court heard, with one telling Mr Woodley: "You're all right, help is on its way."
Another woman from the pub said she went outside and saw a group of teenage girls near his prone body who were "crying, screaming and cuddling each other", adding: "It was horrendous."
She said she felt his hand but it was "really cold".
A 15-year-old boy admits stabbing and killing Mr Woodley but denies murder.
The other nine defendants, none of whom can be identified, also deny manslaughter.
The trial continues.
