Tourist admits to killing wife in Newcastle hotel

Family handout
Pek Ying Ling's three sons were due to meet up with her for a family holiday

A man has admitted killing his wife at a city centre hotel while they were on holiday from Singapore.

Pek Ying Ling, 51, died after emergency crews were called to the County Aparthotel, in Westgate Road, Newcastle, on 6 December.

Her husband Soong Hert Fong, 50, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He denies a charge of murder and is due to go on trial on 6 June.

Mr Fong, who appeared at the hearing via a video link, was remanded in custody.

Google
Ms Ling was confirmed dead at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle on 6 December 2021

