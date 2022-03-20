Seahouses lifeboat launch after tidal causeway stranding

A lifeboat was launched after six people were spotted wading across a Northumberland tidal causeway.
The group, which also included a newborn baby, had abandoned their vehicle on the crossing linking Holy Island to the mainland.
They had attempted the drive outside the specified safe crossing times on Saturday afternoon.
Seahouses RNLI inshore lifeboat responded, but the group managed to reach dry land safely.
It was the second such call out for the team in two days; on Friday a couple had to be rescued by lifeboat from the refuge box after their car became submerged by the incoming tide.
They had also been attempting to cross outside the safe times.
Anyone planning a visit to the island is advised to check when it is safe to cross the Holy Island causeway on the Northumberland County Council website.
