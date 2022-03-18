Jack Woodley death: Pubgoers saw Houghton-le-Spring attack
- Published
Pubgoers saw a teenager being repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped upon by a gang of youths before being fatally stabbed, a court has heard.
Jack Woodley, 18, was attacked from behind as he walked away from a large group in Houghton-le-Spring on 16 October, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Witnesses said they saw one youth perform a flying kick during the minutes-long attack.
Ten youths aged between 14 and 18 deny murder.
Jurors have heard Mr Woodley was first confronted by a gang "looking for serious trouble" at Houghton Feast, where he was challenged to a fight.
He refused and walked away with his friends but they were followed by 30 or so youths, the court heard.
As he approached the Britannia Inn, one youth ran up and punched him from behind in the head and grabbed him in a headlock, with several others then setting upon him.
A woman in the pub said Mr Woodley crouched down between large green electricity boxes and covered his head with his arms as punches and kicks rained down upon him.
Two men in the pub said they saw Mr Woodley "trapped" between the boxes with a wall and railings behind him.
They said one youth aimed a flying kick to his head during the melee, and kicked him a further "four or five" times after standing on the wall to get above him.
They said up to 10 boys with their faces covered by hoods were attacking him, but Mr Woodley managed to stagger out.
He then fell to the ground outside the pub window where the group "were continuing to lean down and punch him" and stamped repeatedly on his back and head.
Witnesses said Mr Woodley then managed to stumble down an alleyway where he collapsed, with the large group running off.
Another man who was smoking outside the pub said he shouted "how man pack it in", adding: "It wasn't very nice to watch."
He said one "little lad" who was not fighting said not to get involved.
He said after the group fled in "different directions", he went to Mr Woodley's aid and there was "just blood pumping out slowly" beneath his coat.
Mr Woodley died the following day in hospital.
A 15-year-old boy admits stabbing and killing Mr Woodley but denies murder.
The other nine defendants, none of whom can be identified, also deny manslaughter.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.