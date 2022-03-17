Gateshead bowling clubhouse fire started deliberately
A blaze which has destroyed a 100-year-old bowling club pavilion in Gateshead was started deliberately, firefighters have said.
Crews were called to Saltwell Park at about 20:00 on Sunday and found the building engulfed in flames.
It is believed the attack could be linked to anti-social behaviour in the area, and enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.
The clubhouse may have to be knocked down as a result of the damage.
Tyne and Wear Fire service's district manager Paul Thompson said: "We believe this fire has been started deliberately and could be linked to groups of young people gathering in the park.
"It is such a shame that this building has been destroyed but I am proud of how quickly our crews brought the blaze under control.
"The building is in a heavily wooded area and the fire could have been much worse."
Mr Thompson added: "If children come home smelling of smoke then it is likely they have been involved in deliberate fire-setting and they are putting their own lives at risk."
Sgt Ben Powell from Northumbria Police said: "This fire has devastated a century-old listed building, leaving it beyond repair.
"We are currently conducting a number of enquiries and reviewing CCTV and we urge anyone who may know anything about the fire to come forward - either speaking directly to police or through Crimestoppers."
The site around the destroyed clubhouse has been cordoned off.
