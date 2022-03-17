Gateshead bowling clubhouse fire started deliberately

Fire crews used jets to contain the blaze in Saltwell Park

A blaze which has destroyed a 100-year-old bowling club pavilion in Gateshead was started deliberately, firefighters have said.

Crews were called to Saltwell Park at about 20:00 on Sunday and found the building engulfed in flames.

It is believed the attack could be linked to anti-social behaviour in the area, and enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible.

The clubhouse may have to be knocked down as a result of the damage.

Tyne and Wear Fire service's district manager Paul Thompson said: "We believe this fire has been started deliberately and could be linked to groups of young people gathering in the park.

"It is such a shame that this building has been destroyed but I am proud of how quickly our crews brought the blaze under control.

"The building is in a heavily wooded area and the fire could have been much worse."

Jude Downing
The area around the clubhouse has been cordoned off while it is decided if it needs to be knocked down

Mr Thompson added: "If children come home smelling of smoke then it is likely they have been involved in deliberate fire-setting and they are putting their own lives at risk."

Sgt Ben Powell from Northumbria Police said: "This fire has devastated a century-old listed building, leaving it beyond repair.

"We are currently conducting a number of enquiries and reviewing CCTV and we urge anyone who may know anything about the fire to come forward - either speaking directly to police or through Crimestoppers."

The site around the destroyed clubhouse has been cordoned off.

