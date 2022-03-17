Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight
An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard.
Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
A girl with Mr Woodley said he was hit "30 to 40" times, including in the face, as he was on his hands and knees in Houghton-le-Spring on 16 October.
Ten youths deny murder.
Jurors heard Mr Woodley was "having a good time" with friends at Houghton Feast when a gang of boys came over.
The girl said one of the boys said his friend wanted to have a "one on one" fight with Mr Woodley as Mr Woodley had allegedly said "he was going to punch him".
In a video of her police interview shown to jurors, the girl said Mr Woodley had said nothing of the sort, adding: "It didn't happen."
Mr Woodley's group of about six people left the fairground to go to the bus stop but the boys followed them.
The girl, who cannot be identified, said one of the boys then ran up and punched Mr Woodley in the head from behind "so he couldn't see him coming".
Mr Woodley managed to push the boy off and ran down an alleyway near the Britannia Inn, but by the time the girl caught up the gang was attacking him.
She said he was on his "hands and knees getting kicked in the face" by multiple people at the same time.
She said she managed to pull three boys off him but "four or five" others were attacking him.
Then a girl pulled her hair and smashed her head against a car window, with more girls attacking her, leaving her with a broken nose and black eye, the court heard.
When she next got to Mr Woodley he was unconscious, with the police arriving moments later, she said.
Prosecutors previously said the group was "looking for serious trouble" and any excuse to attack someone.
A 15-year-old boy admits stabbing and killing Mr Woodley but denies murder.
The other nine defendants, none of whom can be identified, also deny manslaughter.
The trial continues.
