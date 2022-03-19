Durham exhibition evokes rail travel's 'golden age'
Vintage posters celebrating some of the classic destinations on the London to Edinburgh railway line have gone on display in County Durham.
Some of the posters - dating from the 1920s to the 1950s - are the work of well-known artists.
Created to tempt people to take journeys by train, they are early examples of glamorous and aspirational travel marketing for the masses.
The exhibition, at Ushaw Historic House, near Durham, runs until 26 June.
Curator Andrew Heard said: "Train travel shrank the country and enabled journeys over previously unrealistic distances to the coast and the countryside.
"Rail companies promoted these destinations by hiring some of Britain's finest artists to produce beautiful images of holiday and leisure destinations.
"We are thrilled to bring together such a significant collection."
One of the artists to feature prominently in the exhibition, made up of posters on loan from private collections, is Hartlepool-born Frank Henry Mason.
A recognised marine artist, he was lured by one of the largest railway companies, LNER, to create scores of posters for its mainly coastal stops between London and Scotland.
Another of those featured is Claude Henry Buckle, whose son works as a volunteer gardener at Ushaw.
Terry Buckle said: "The idea for the exhibition came about by chance in 2014 when my wife noticed that one of the pictures hung in St Cuthbert's Chapel, Ushaw, was painted by Frank Henry Mason.
"By pure coincidence, we had just been to an exhibition of his paintings in Scarborough, which was organised by collectors of railway posters and original artwork, including the works of my father Claude Buckle.
"It led us to the idea that there should be an exhibition at Ushaw Historic House to showcase the golden age of travel."
The team at Ushaw supported his idea, and set up the show, which includes three of his father's posters.
He said: "It's quite a coup really, and I have to say I'm incredibly proud to see my father's work displayed for younger generations to enjoy.
"They capture a moment in time and are a window into Britain's social history."
