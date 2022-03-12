Ukraine: Tyne and Wear firefighters donate engines and kit
North East firefighters have donated kit and equipment in a bid to support their counterparts in Ukraine.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has donated PPE, fire engines, thermal imaging cameras, generators, lighting, hoses and rescue equipment.
It is part of a nationwide effort by the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) to provide support to those on the frontline.
The NFCC said more than 5,000 items have been donated from across the UK.
The donations will be transported in a convoy to the front line in Ukraine by the NFCC and the charity FIRE AID.
TWFRS chief fire officer, Chris Lowther, said: "The response from communities across the country, and here in Tyne and Wear, has been incredible but it is not surprising to me.
"Time and time again we come together as a nation to answer the call in a time of crisis and provide support and an emergency response in people's time of need.
"As a fire and rescue service we play an important role in a humanitarian response and we will do our bit to provide that to communities and emergency responders in Ukraine."
