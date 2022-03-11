A1 crash: Man killed in collision at Causey Park
- Published
A man has died in a two-car collision on the A1.
Michael Hetherington, 64, from the Berwick area, was fatally injured when a silver Mini and grey Skoda crashed near Causey Park, Northumberland, at about 08:40 GMT on Thursday.
His family said he was "much loved" and would be missed by all who knew him.
Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries. Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
In a statement, Mr Hetherington's family said: "Michael was a much-loved family man who will be missed by everyone who knew him."
Sgt Dave Roberts said: "This collision has devastatingly resulted in Michael's death.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to offered any support they need.
"An investigation has been launched and we are committed to establishing the circumstances surrounding this incident."
