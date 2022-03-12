Durham street festival to boost footfall and back culture bid
- Published
A drive to encourage people to return to high streets across County Durham will see festival events being held throughout March.
The activities include circus performances and workshops and will be in different locations at weekends.
Durham County Council was given money from a government fund to support the safe return of people to high streets following the Covid pandemic.
It said it was also part of its bid for UK City of Culture 2025.
Durham County Council cabinet member for economy and partnerships, Councillor Elizabeth Scott said: "The street festival will allow us to attract more visitors to our high streets, helping to boost footfall and ensure our towns remain vibrant places to visit.
"The events also support the county's current bid for UK City of Culture 2025, which if successful will allow us to bring more cultural activities and opportunities like this to our town centres."
County Durham is on the longlist of eight in the running for the title of the UK's City of Culture 2025.
The winning city, which will succeed Coventry, will be announced in the spring.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.