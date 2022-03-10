Gateshead landmark tower blocks to be demolished
Two landmark Gateshead buildings will be demolished after being branded "unsustainable".
The residential tower blocks, Eslington Court and Redheugh Court, have been part of the skyline for decades and are a well-known part of the area.
Gateshead Council said the process of decommissioning the buildings and rehoming residents would start in April.
The council still has to make a decision about nearby Warwick Court.
The 20-storey residential blocks were built in 1965 and have up to 200 people living in each tower.
Gateshead Council said: "Eslington Court, Redheugh Court and Warwick Court have been identified as unsustainable following an options appraisal exercise, which included consultation with affected residents.
"In April we will begin the process of decommissioning Eslington Court and Redheugh Court, and the rehoming residents, which we anticipate will take up to two years, after which time the structures will be demolished.
"No decision has yet been reached on the future Warwick Court."
In June 2021, people living in Redheugh Court said they felt unsafe after a second fire in six months.
One resident described those living in the building as being 'on edge'.
The council said at the time the alarm system worked in the way it was intended.
