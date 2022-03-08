Three cars damaged in West Wylam arson attack spate
- Published
Three cars have been damaged in a spate of arson attacks overnight.
Northumbria Police said vehicles were attacked in the West Wylam area of Prudhoe between 22:30 on Monday and 00:15 on Tuesday.
Investigators said it was "incredibly fortunate" the blazes did not spread to nearby homes where they could have caused injury or death.
The cars were attacked while parked outside properties in Biverfield Road, Broomhill Road and Rolley Way.
A force spokesman said officers were treating each incident as suspected arson and were keeping an open mind about whether they were linked.
Insp Garry Neill said: "Whoever is responsible for this spate is incredibly fortunate that their dangerous actions have not resulted in serious injury or a fatality.
"Fires can easily spread to nearby houses and each blaze happened in a residential area.
"We are taking this very seriously and those found to be involved can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly."
Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the areas to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.