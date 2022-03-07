South Shields stabbing victim was 'kindest boy', family say
- Published
A man killed in a suspected stabbing was the "kindest boy" who would "help anyone", his family has said.
Faisel David Ames Abdou, known as Fise, was injured at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday at an address on Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields.
The 25-year-old died hours later in hospital, Northumbria Police said.
Five men, aged 32 to 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and two men, aged 35 and 33, were held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A joint statement from Mr Abdou's family said: "Fise was a loving son, brother, uncle and best friend.
"Fise was so loved and the hole left in our lives from his death can never ever be filled.
"He was the kindest boy and would help anyone he could.
"We are all truly devastated."
Police are appealing for information.
Det Ch Insp Paul Woods said: "This was a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man who had his whole life ahead of him.
"We are absolutely committed to finding out the circumstances that led to a young man's death and I'd like to thank those in the community who have assisted us already.
"Nothing will ever bring back Fise but the best way to honour his memory is to make sure those responsible for his death are brought to justice."
Four of the men arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody while a 24-year-old has been released on bail.
The 33-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody while the 35-year-old has since been released on bail.
