South Shields death: Six arrests after man, 25, dies of stab wounds
Six men have been arrested after a 25-year-old man died from suspected stab wounds, police have said.
It follows an altercation at a property on Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, at 01:00 GMT on Saturday.
A man was found with injuries "consistent with being caused by a bladed article", Northumbria Police said. He died later in hospital.
Police have not yet given details about those arrested or what they have been arrested on suspicion of.
Det Ch Insp Paul Woods, of Northumbria Police, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"We want to reassure the man's family that we are doing all we can to understand the full circumstances which led to this tragedy and bring anyone involved to justice.
"We understand that a number of people may have been present at the time of the incident and would appeal to anyone who hasn't already come forward to contact us."
