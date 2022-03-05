Tyne Tunnel cashless toll system an 'absolute disaster'
The Tyne Tunnel's new cashless toll system has been branded an "absolute disaster", transport bosses have heard.
Since November 2021, barriers at the tunnel have been scrapped with drivers paying online or over the phone.
However, the North East Joint Transport Committee's overview panel heard the system was error-prone and drivers were being hit with unfair fines.
Tunnel operator TT2 said the number of drivers being fined for non-payment had dropped to 4.7% of users per month.
The removal of the barriers, in favour of a new "free flow" system, was designed to cut down on queues and reduce air pollution caused by stationary traffic.
However, 13,000 people have backed a petition claiming "unacceptable" errors with the system and a surge in motorists being hit with heavy fines, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Drivers who are not able to pay their toll by midnight the following day face a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days or increased to £100 if not settled within 28 days.
Whitley Bay councillor, Sandra Graham, told the panel she had been inundated with emails from residents complaining about the TT2 payment app not working, people being unable to get through to the contact centre and "totally inadequate" warning signs for motorists.
The council's cabinet member for environment added: "It has been an absolute disaster, in terms of customer service and the reputation of the Tyne Tunnel, which then reflects on the Tyne and Wear authorities too."
The meeting heard that although the number of drivers being fined had dropped to 4.7%, this still equated to 55,000 fines being issued per month, out of an estimated 1.2 million vehicles using the crossing.
Fiona Bootle, Tyne Tunnels manager for Transport North East, addressed calls for drivers to be given longer to pay, saying that midnight the next day "seems to be the right time" and that extending it would risk lower levels of compliance as people would be more likely to forget.
She added: "All the feedback has been taken on board and changes are being made all the time, and will be throughout the first year, to get the best possible system."
Sunderland councillor Dianne Snowdon said her residents had "nothing but positive things" to say about the tunnel thanks to the cut in queues.
