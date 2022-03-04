Driver who killed two 96-year-old WW2 veterans spared jail
- Published
A driver who caused a crash that killed two 96-year-old World War Two veterans returning from a trip to a military museum has avoided jail.
Jamie Lawson, 22, lost control of his pick-up truck on a bend and struck a car heading in the opposite direction in 2019, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Lawson from Aydon Crescent, Corbridge, Northumberland, admitted two charges of causing death by careless driving.
He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years.
Lawson's Wall Steed pick-up was on the A697 in Northumberland on 4 October 2019 when it veered into a Darcia Duster containing Pearl Smith, James Johnston and two carers.
They were returning to their care home in Wooler after a day out at the Land, Sea and Air Museum in Sunderland.
The 96-year-olds died as a result of the crash and the carers suffered "life changing" injuries, the court heard.
Lawson's passenger, who had applied to join the SAS, also sustained serious injuries that cost him his job and have changed his life.
"Lives shattered"
Mr Johnston's daughter told the court her father had served as a pathfinder for the Normandy Landings and was awarded France's highest honour, the Legion d'Honneur.
After his retirement in 1985 he had committed to running marathons and would compete in events around the world well into his 80s, she said.
He had been due to be guest of honour in a D-Day parade in Sunderland.
Ms Smith was also a war veteran, having served in the Woman's Auxiliary Air Force.
Judge Paul Sloan QC said Lawson's driving was not dangerous but "fell below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver".
He said: "Lives have been shattered as a result of your lack of care.
"What occurred was not intentional or even reckless, in the legal sense, but it was careless."
Lawson was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and serve a four-month curfew.
He was also banned from driving for 18 months.
