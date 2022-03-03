Seaburn seafront targeted by vandals in graffiti spree
- Published
A number of shops and buildings have been targeted by "appalling" vandals who sprayed graffiti along a seafront.
Sunderland City Council said the paint was sprayed on buildings, bins and furniture in Seaburn at the weekend.
Northumbria Police is looking to identify those responsible and said it would take "robust action".
Sunderland City Council deputy leader Claire Rowntree said residents "care passionately about the environment and graffiti really upsets them".
"Not only is it a blot on our beautiful seafront but it's also going to take days and days and potentially cost thousands of pounds to clean up," she added.
In the last two years there have been 982 fixed penalty notices for offences relating to environmental crime, resulting in £70,545 being paid to the local authority and 58 successful prosecutions.
Insp Steve Prested said: "Intentional acts of criminal damage are totally unacceptable and we are committed to taking robust action against anybody found to be responsible for this graffiti spate.
"The North East is one of the most beautiful places to live, work and visit in the entire country - so for somebody to deliberately target the seafront in this way is absolutely appalling."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.