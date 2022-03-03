Tyneside donations gathered for Ukrainians
- Published
Bags of medical supplies, toiletries, nappies and clothes have been donated by people across Tyneside to send to Ukrainians in need.
A Gateshead firm's appeal for supplies saw so many bags donated they struggled to fit inside the premises.
A Ukrainian couple living in Rowland's Gill also appealed for supplies which will be sent to their homeland.
Slava and Oleg said they had been "overwhelmed" by the generosity of local people.
"We've had so many bags with clothes, sanitary products and medicines, we don't really know what to collect at the moment for refugees and those staying in Ukraine who won't have anything," said Oleg, who has been collecting items from military helmets to baby clothes.
The couple said they were worried about their mothers who have stayed in Ukraine, taking up volunteer roles in the country's Territorial Defence Force.
Slava added: "Our house in Ukraine is between two big roads and near a bridge so it's a strategic place but our mums are not leaving.
"My mum said, 'I will stay and I will support and protect as much as I can'."
In Gateshead, donations have been piling up at a blinds-making business where owner Ed Blackbird will set off to deliver the donated goods to Poland on Friday.
Mr Blackbird, who has stripped out his motorhome to fill with donations, will also fill a trailer with supplies.
He said: "I'm emotionally cheered with what people have donated - some have travelled from Morpeth, Hexham and Peterlee to drop it off in Gateshead, it's just brilliant."
His daughter Sam said she was "so proud" of her father and was "blown away" by the generosity of the local community.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.