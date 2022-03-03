Newcastle legend Shaka Hislop awarded freedom of city
- Published
Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has been awarded the Freedom of the City.
The Toon legend was granted the honour in recognition of his role in the creation of anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card.
Hislop, who serves as the charity's honorary president, played at St James' Park between 1995 and 1998.
The 53-year-old said it was an "incredible honour" to receive the award, which was approved on Wednesday.
His decision to help fight discrimination followed a well-documented incident in which he was subjected to racist insults at a petrol station, before the youngsters abusing him recognised him and asked for his autograph.
He sent a letter of support and a £50 donation that helped establish the North Shields-based charity in 1996 and still serves as its honorary president.
'Boyhood dreams'
"There are so many people I have to thank, starting with Newcastle United for giving me an opportunity to play football at the highest level, to live my boyhood dreams, and the support they gave to me and the rest of the Newcastle dressing room as we worked to shape what Show Racism the Red Card has become," the former Trinidad and Tobago international said.
"I need to thank founder and CEO Ged Grebby for the work and his vision over the last 26 years, our staff and volunteers who have given tirelessly themselves.
"And finally I would like to thank Habib Rahman, the first mayor of colour in Newcastle's history, for his vision and his efforts in continuing to shape that better world that we all started out hoping for some 26 years ago."
Karen Kilgour, Newcastle City Council's deputy leader, said Hislop remained in the hearts of Newcastle fans for his part in Kevin Keegan's legendary team, but that his commitment to fighting racism was why he deserved the accolade.
Other recent recipients also include the former Bishop of Newcastle Christine Hardman, the late Byker councillor George Allison, ex-NUFC chairman Freddy Shepherd and his brother Bruce, and Great North Run founder Sir Brendan Foster.
