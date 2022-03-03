Newcastle Quayside Quilted Camel bar fire causes disruption
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze in the roof of a bar in an historic building in Newcastle city centre.
Emergency teams were called to the Grade II-listed Quilted Camel bar on Sandhill at around 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Parts of the building date back to the 17th Century.
Quilted Camel owner Ollie Vaulkhard said the fire had caused minor damage to an empty floor and roof space above the pub.
No-one is thought to have been hurt and surrounding buildings were evacuated.
People nearby were told to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.
Northumbria Police said it was investigating what caused the fire.
Nearby road closures remain in place.
