Newcastle Quayside Quilted Camel bar fire causes disruption
Emergency services are tackling a fire in the roof of a bar in an historic city centre building.
Fire crews have been at the Grade II-listed Quilted Camel on Sandhill in Newcastle since about 17:00 GMT.
Parts of the building date back to the 17th Century.
No-one is thought to have been hurt but surrounding buildings have been evacuated and a number of roads, including the Quayside and the Swing Bridge, have been closed.
The Close from Skinnerburn Road and the pedestrian part of Dean Street down to the Quayside were also closed.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area where possible and use alternative routes.
Tyne and Wear Fire Service has advised people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed because of smoke.
Northumbria Police said it was investigating what caused the fire.
