Horncliffe villagers raise two thirds of pub buyout target
- Published
Campaigners trying to save one of England's most northerly pubs from closure have raised two thirds of their £300,000 target.
Villagers of Horncliffe in Northumberland want to buy the Fisher's Arms, which dates back to 1760, but need to raise the money by 29 March.
They said the pub was the "heart" of the village, and its last amenity.
The buyout and renovation campaign has been backed by Hairy Biker Si King and rock group Lindisfarne.
Paul O'Keefe, who is the building's freeholder, said he could not afford to run the pub but wished the villagers luck.
The pub, which is on the English border with Scotland, closed in November last year and was made the subject of an Asset of Community Value (ACV) Order in 2018, by Northumberland County Council preventing any change-of-use to the building.
The villagers want to buy the pub, which is near the River Tweed and Union Chain Bridge, and run it as a community asset.
Under the terms of the ACV, the villagers have until the end of March to make Mr O'Keefe an offer.
He said one option was to reduce the size of the pub and make a residence out of the rest of the building.
Andrew Firth, committee member of the Fisher's Arms Rescue Group, said they wanted to make the pub "the hub and heart" of village life again.
"The pub means a lot to this small village and is its only remaining amenity following closures of village shop, post office and smithy in recent years," he said.
Mr Firth added that the pub had also been "a traditional place of refuge" for villagers during times of crisis.
"It was much missed during Storm Arwen, when the village was without power and some were left without the means to heat their homes or cook food for three days."
Hairy Biker Si King said: "The pub is a very important asset to the local community where people can meet but sadly they've been eroded over so many years."
Steve Daggett and Rod Clements of Lindisfarne recorded their support for the campaign and said: "We will be the first there when you open. Cheers."
Mr O'Keefe said: "I want to wish the residents of Horncliffe good luck with their venture and I will offer any help or advice if needed.
"A village purchase is probably the best option for The Fishers Arms as it mean that the survival of the pub isn't down to one person's pocket, which I would see as not viable."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.