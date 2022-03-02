Ukraine: County Durham ends twinning links with Russian city Kostroma
- Published
Durham is to end its twinning arrangements with the Russian city of Kostroma over the invasion of Ukraine.
The county was first linked with the riverside city in western Russia in 1968 but there have been no active projects for some time.
Durham County Council is already flying the Ukraine flag at its county hall.
Leader Amanda Hopgood said it was making "a gesture of strong solidarity and support for Ukraine" and shared the "horror and sadness" felt worldwide.
Other cities in the UK - such as Doncaster and Wakefield in Yorkshire - have severed similar twinning ties with Russian cities whiles others such as Exeter and Coventry are reviewing their links.
"In light of the military action being carried out by Russia, and in line with steps already taken by other councils across the country, we will be ending the twinning arrangements with Kostroma as a show of our opposition," Ms Hopgood added.
"We wish to make it clear we do not blame people in Kostroma for the actions of their country's leaders.
"Our thoughts remain firmly with Ukraine."
County Durham also has twinning links with communities in Germany, Slovakia, Denmark, France, Spain, Hungary and the United States.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.