North East landmarks lit up in support of Ukraine

Image source, NNP
Seaburn's Cliff Lighthouse will be lit up in blue and yellow for the next four nights

Across the North East landmarks have been lit in blue and yellow in a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

In Sunderland, Seaburn Lighthouse, Northern Spire Bridge and Penshaw Monument were among those illuminated.

Middlesbrough fans held a sign in support of Ukraine ahead of the FA Cup fifth round match at the Riverside.

And Hartlepool Borough Council lit up Seaton Carew clocktower and the bus station in Ukraine's flag's colours.

Image source, NNP
A couple pause in front of Penshaw Monument, illuminated in blue and yellow
Image source, NNP
Leader of Sunderland City Council Graeme Miller said "thoughts and prayers" were with the people of the Ukraine
Image source, PA Media
Middlesbrough fans hold up a sign in support of Ukraine before the FA Cup fifth round match at the Riverside Stadium
Image source, Stuart Walker
Carlisle City Council's offices saw a heart shape made up of blue and yellow lights
Image source, Brian Atkinson
Redcar's Beacon was lit up on the Esplanade and reflected in the sea
Image source, Hartlepool Borough Council
Seaton Carew clocktower and bus station were illuminated as Hartlepool Borough Council said it stands with Ukraine

