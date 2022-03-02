North East landmarks lit up in support of Ukraine
Across the North East landmarks have been lit in blue and yellow in a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
In Sunderland, Seaburn Lighthouse, Northern Spire Bridge and Penshaw Monument were among those illuminated.
Middlesbrough fans held a sign in support of Ukraine ahead of the FA Cup fifth round match at the Riverside.
And Hartlepool Borough Council lit up Seaton Carew clocktower and the bus station in Ukraine's flag's colours.
