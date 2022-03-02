Berwick rallies around to raise funds for man's cancer treatment
- Published
A town has rallied around to support a Northumberland man who is hoping that treatment abroad might be able to stabilise his cancer.
Ryan Renton was 19 when he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in 2015 and although he went into remission it later returned.
Now aged 26, he has no further treatment options available in the UK.
His local community in Berwick has raised £50,000 towards possible medical care in Spain, Israel or the USA.
He said: "We are going to have to raise as much as we can because it's expensive, it's very, very expensive.
"But I didn't expect [the local reaction] really it's been growing and growing.
"Everyone has been getting behind it and saying 'we are going to be there for you, we are going to be helping'."
'Close-knit'
His mother Tracy Renton, who works as a healthcare assistant at Berwick Infirmary, said: "It's overwhelming, we just can't thank people enough.
"The whole town has come together, and if they didn't know Ryan before they know him now."
She also highlighted the fundraising efforts of her colleagues.
"They've been amazing, doing something every week, cake sales, things like that," she said.
On 12 March staff will be taking to static bikes to cycle a total of 340 miles (the total commuting distance of the ward team members) in 12 hours.
Anna Wood, modern matron at Berwick Infirmary, said: "Tracy is part of our family here at the hospital and it is heart-breaking what she, Ryan and other friends and family are going through.
"The fundraising drive has already proved how close-knit the community is here in Berwick so we hope that people will support us at our event."
