Chelsea Halfpenny's grandad left critically injured in Gateshead 'hit and run'

Image source, WireImage/Getty Images
Image caption,
Actress Chelsea Halfpenny appealed for information on social media

Four men have been arrested after the grandfather of actress Chelsea Halfpenny was critically injured in a suspected hit-and-run.

The 85-year-old was knocked down in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead on Friday evening, and remains in hospital.

Ms Halfpenny, who starred in TV shows Casualty and Emmerdale, made a plea for witnesses on social media.

Four men aged 30, 25, 23 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police said the 30-year-old man remained in custody.

The Gateshead-born actress took to Facebook in a bid to find out who was involved in the collision, which happened on Woodburn, at around 19:30 GMT, and branded those responsible as "scum".

Image source, Google
Image caption,
An ambulance was called to Woodburn in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead

At the time, the 30-year-old wrote: "There are four lads who all have mams, dads, aunties, uncles, and friends so there are a lot of people in a very small area that have information on what happened last night.

"Do the right thing. You have left somebody in a critical condition. You will be found."

Northumbria Police said the victim remained in a "critical but stable condition" in hospital and officers are continuing to investigate. They have appealed for information.

